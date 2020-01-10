|
Arla Camilla Berlin
April 11, 1935 - December 17, 2019
Willow Glen
Arla Camilla Berlin, nee Nielsen, found peace on December 17, 2019, while at home. We had hoped for more time with her, but she was ready to leave.
She grew up in San Carlos through the end of the Depression and the War. When those times of hardship ended, her family thrived. The business her father started, Nielsen Automotive, succeeds to this day. She graduated with pride from Notre Dame of Belmont and married her high school sweetheart. Over the next twenty years, the growing Berlin family lived in ten different places, but she always made every house a home, full of warmth and love. Finally settling in Willow Glen, the Berlins were thrilled to be back near family, and begin friendships that have lasted forty years.
She enjoyed admitting that she was spoiled while growing up. It perhaps explains why she went to such lengths spoiling her own family for the next sixty five years. A husband, four children and their spouses, five grandchildren and their spouses, three great grandchildren: family was at the center of every cherished tradition, every selfless concern, every expression of love and hope and encouragement. Her family and friends basked in her generosity and kindness, and have a hard time imagining a world without her.
A memorial service for Arla Camilla Berlin will be held on Monday, January 13th, at 1:00 in the Chapel at Alta Mesa Funeral Home, 695 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto. The family welcomes donations to her preferred charity, the .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 10, 2020