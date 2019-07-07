Mercury News Obituaries
Alameda Family Funeral & Cremation, Inc. - Saratoga
Arlene B. Holmes


1928 - 2019
Arlene B. Holmes
July 9, 1928 ~ June 28, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Arlene Holmes passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019. She is survived by her daughters Susan Porter and Linda Callihan; Susan's husband Barry Porter, their children Amy Rollins and Matthew Porter and their grandchild Fable Rollins; and Linda's husband David Callihan and their children Ryan, Michael and Melanie Callihan.
Arlene was born in Cleveland, Ohio, moved to Pasadena as a teenager where she finished high school. She graduated from University of Redlands in 1950 with a BA in Education. Arlene taught elementary school before getting married to Morley L. Holmes, Jr. They moved to San Jose in 1956.
Arlene was very active in the community, serving as a Girl Scout leader for many years and was on the Board of Directors for the Santa Clara Valley Blind Center. Arlene was also very actively involved in her church attending Saratoga Presbyterian (now Menlo Church) for over 40 years. Arlene was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Messages or condolences for the family can be left at www.funeralcremation.com


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 7, 2019
