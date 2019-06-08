|
In Loving Memory
Arlene Guetschow
June 10, 1024 - June 4, 2019
Arlene passed away at home peacefully on June 4th. Her funeral will be held on June 15th 2019 at Christ the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1550 Meridian Ave. San Jose 95125 at 11:00 am. She is survived by her daughter Janet (Dennis) Keeley & her grandchildren Aaron Keeley, Sophie Jobe, Lewis Mijares, Courtney Guetschow & Jaime Guetschow & 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Lewis Guetschow, son Dennis Guetschow & daughter Judith Guetschow.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 8, 2019