Arlene I. Bridgeman
April 26, 1928 - June 19,2020
Resident of San Jose
Mrs. Arlene Irene Bridgeman, daughter of the late Helen and Alec Fedasko was born on April
26, 1928 in Endicott, New York. She graduated from Union-Endicott High School in New York in
1946 and was a participant in the College Entrance Course, Glee Club, and Tri-Hi Club. She
quoted in her High School yearbook "One of the best things to have up your sleeve is a
funny-bone." She was employed at Endicott Johnson in the Chemical and Tannery Department
in New York and then had a devoted career in Food and Nutritional Services in the San Jose
Unified School District in California.
At the age of 21, she married John James Bridgeman, September 17, 1949 at St. Peter and
Paul's Greek Catholic Church in Endicott, New York. They were blessed with six children and
shared 71 years of marriage together.
Mrs. Bridgeman was very loving and always generous. She was dedicated to her family, loved
family gatherings, holidays, cooking, gardening, and music. Her love and laughter will forever
remain in the lives of all who knew her. Arlene peacefully departed this life Friday, June 19,
2020 in her home. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Fedasko, her father, Alec
Fedasko, and brother, William Fedasko.
She will be deeply missed and forever cherished in the lives of her husband John Bridgeman,
their six children, Ellen Nystrom, William Bridgeman, John Bridgeman, Kevin Bridgeman,
Michael Bridgeman, and Katherine Johnson, their 10 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.
There will be a private Memorial Service for Mrs. Bridgeman held on July 9, 2020, at 10:00 am,
at Los Gatos Memorial Park, 2255 Los Gatos-Almaden Road, San Jose, California 95124.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 30, 2020.