Arlene I. BridgemanApril 26, 1928 - June 19,2020Resident of San JoseMrs. Arlene Irene Bridgeman, daughter of the late Helen and Alec Fedasko was born on April26, 1928 in Endicott, New York. She graduated from Union-Endicott High School in New York in1946 and was a participant in the College Entrance Course, Glee Club, and Tri-Hi Club. Shequoted in her High School yearbook "One of the best things to have up your sleeve is afunny-bone." She was employed at Endicott Johnson in the Chemical and Tannery Departmentin New York and then had a devoted career in Food and Nutritional Services in the San JoseUnified School District in California.At the age of 21, she married John James Bridgeman, September 17, 1949 at St. Peter andPaul's Greek Catholic Church in Endicott, New York. They were blessed with six children andshared 71 years of marriage together.Mrs. Bridgeman was very loving and always generous. She was dedicated to her family, lovedfamily gatherings, holidays, cooking, gardening, and music. Her love and laughter will foreverremain in the lives of all who knew her. Arlene peacefully departed this life Friday, June 19,2020 in her home. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Fedasko, her father, AlecFedasko, and brother, William Fedasko.She will be deeply missed and forever cherished in the lives of her husband John Bridgeman,their six children, Ellen Nystrom, William Bridgeman, John Bridgeman, Kevin Bridgeman,Michael Bridgeman, and Katherine Johnson, their 10 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.There will be a private Memorial Service for Mrs. Bridgeman held on July 9, 2020, at 10:00 am,at Los Gatos Memorial Park, 2255 Los Gatos-Almaden Road, San Jose, California 95124.