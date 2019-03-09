Arlene M. Hanson

1939-2019

Cupertino, CA

Arlene passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 at The Springs in Whitefish, MT with her children at her side. She leaves behind her husband Charlie Hanson of Cupertino, and children Denise, Eric and his wife Alia Hanson, grandsons Charlie and Oliver of Whitefish, MT, and sisters Lori Bledsoe, Claire Werner, Marie McCoy.

Arlene was born in San Francisco and graduated from San Jose State where she was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority. She taught for the Sunnyvale Elementary School District and the Department of Defense Overseas Schools in the Philippines and in Germany. She later worked as a legal secretary with Wilson & Sonsini and Venture Law Group.

Arlene always looked forward to her annual "roomies reunion" with four other SJS graduates. Each year they traveled to a special location and sometimes included their husbands.

Arlene was active in USTA tennis, captaining several teams at Cupertino Sports Center and enjoying competitive tennis. She enjoyed her gardens, spending time at her vacation home in Truckee, skiing with her family, walking her dogs, and playing tennis in the summers.

Arlene was loved by all who knew her especially her husband, Charlie, of forty nine years.

A Celebration of Arlene's life will be held at the Cupertino Senior Center, 21251 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino at 2PM, Sunday, March 24. Memorial donations may be made to the .





