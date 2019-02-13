Arline Kapphahn

Nov 25, 1923 - Feb. 4, 2019

Palo Alto

ARLINE KEENE KAPPHAHN, February 4, 2019

Arline Keene Kapphahn, age 95, of Palo Alto, CA. passed away peacefully at her home on February 4th, 2019 in Palo Alto.

Arline, a longtime resident of Palo Alto served in the Women's Army Corp in World War II. On the G.I. Bill she received a B.S. degree in Math from the University of Washington where she also met and married her husband, Raymond "Jack" Kapphahn. The couple moved to the Bay Area after graduation in 1949. They had two children, Jacqualine (Jacquie) Kapphahn and Gregory (Greg) Kapphahn. The couple divorced in 1955. Arline worked at S.R.I. in Menlo Park, then worked for Ames Research Center learning computer programming from I.B.M. From there her career continued in programming at Palo Alto Unified School District, Stanford University and retiring from Syntex Laboratories.

Upon her retirement Arline combined her three main interests; a love of travel (having visited over 40 countries throughout the world), horseback riding and birding while also volunteering at the then Peninsula Conservation Center earning a Volunteer of the Year Award. Due to her abiding love of horseback riding she volunteered for the Westwind 4H Riding for the Handicapped Program at Westwind Stables.

Arline is survived by her brother Orlo ("Buddy") Keene of Albuquerque, New Mexico and her sister Jean Nickel of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, her daughter Jacquie Kapphahn of Palo Alto, her son Greg Kapphahn and daughter-in-law Emelita of San Francisco, two grandsons Aaron Alan and Andrew Ariola Kapphahn and one great-granddaughter Madison Kapphahn of Las Vegas, Nevada. She was pre-deceased by her sisters Phyllis-Ann Sandul of Grand Prarie, Alberta, Canada and Velma Andrishak of Elk Point, Alberta, Canada.

A private memorial is pending. Special thanks to Kathy Faenzi and Associates and the Neptune Society for their support.

In lieu of flowers donations to would be appreciated.





