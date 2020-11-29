Arline Norsworthy1923 - 2020Santa ClaraArline Norsworthy passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 97. A third-generation Italian, born and raised in the Bay Area, she was the fifth of nine siblings. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and inspirational grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a devout Catholic and faithfully attended church every day. Her compassion, exuberance, and quirky sense of humor made her an instant friend to everyone that was blessed with her presence, and she was a pillar in her community. Having lived through the Great Depression, she learned at an early age to be humble, thankful, kind to strangers and loved ones alike. These virtues influenced every action throughout her life.Since the onset of her adulthood, she was a driven career woman with an unwavering work ethic. After graduating from cosmetology school in 1940, she began a successful career as a hair stylist, which lasted for nearly 70 years. She even ran her own salon in San Jose, CA. In the early 1970s, she went back to college and earned her A.S. Degree in Culinary Arts. This allowed her to pursue a second career in food catering¬—a career that lasted well into her 80s—while still working as a hair stylist.She was no stranger to life's hardships, but the struggles she faced made her stronger and thankful for each day. In 1970, she lost her husband to ALS. This tragedy was what motivated her return to college, because she knew a second career was necessary to support her family. She thus began the seemingly impossible task of raising three children on her own, while maintaining two careers. She was also diagnosed with ovarian cancer, but fought tirelessly¬—and successfully¬—to beat it. Despite life's challenges, she made the best of every situation, maintained an infectiously positive attitude, and developed countless friendships.Arline was an extremely caring person, who sought out opportunities to help others. She volunteered at local soup kitchens, food banks, and convalescent homes, and put in countless hours fundraising for several local charities. For over 45 years, she volunteered at O'Connor Hospital—primarily in the Emergency Room and the Information Desk¬—and she trained new volunteers. She was an advisory member of Skills Plus, a program that helps stroke victims. One of her proudest moments was when she was nominated to work on the Santa Clara County Grand Jury.Community was important to Arline, and she participated in those which significantly touched her life. She was a prominent figure in the St. Martins Parish community, where she developed many lifelong friendships, and she embraced her Italian Catholic heritage by being a member of the Italian Catholic Federation. She was a member of the Mountain View Historical Association and History San Jose, because she believed in the preservation and promotion of her hometown's history. Since her late-husband was in the Navy during World War II, she was a member of the Gold Star Wives of America, an organization of wives of World War II veterans.Arline had a zest for life that was insatiable—she had many interests and hobbies which often prompted her to travel. As a woman close to her Italian roots, she ventured throughout Europe and visited Italy. She was a talented china painter and a proud member of the California Association of Porcelain Artists, so she traveled to attend their conventions. She was a lifelong doll collector and a member of the Garden City Doll Club, and attended the Club's regional and national conventions. Of all the dolls she enjoyed, her favorite was the Cupie. She loved Cupies so much that she visited Bonniebrook—home of the doll's creator, Rose O'Neill—in Branson Missouri, she became a member of both the Bonniebrook Historical Society and the International Rose O'Neill Club Foundation.While Arline had many passions and visited many destinations, her favorite place on Earth was her garden. Its fragrant flowers, fruitful trees, and bountiful plants were her source of peace, comfort, and happiness. When life seemed dark, tending to her creation helped her forget life's troubles and remember its joys. She loved to share her garden, and always took her visitors for a walk through it when they stopped by. It was a place of serenity, where she felt close to God.Arline is predeceased by her husband, Jacob Lamar. She is survived by her children, Jacob Jr., Rebecca (Jim), Linda (Dan) and Shella. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Donations in Arline's memory can be made to Saint Martin's of Tours Parish, 200 O'Connor Drive, San Jose, CA 95128. Private services due to COVID restrictions.Arline was an incredible person, and she will be dearly missed. May her spirit live on in our hearts, and her legacy be remembered whenever we see beautiful flowers blooming in a garden."A flower, a child, and a mother's heart—These three are never so far apart.—A child, a flower, and a mother's love—This world's best gifts from the world above." (Flower Children, Elizabeth Gordon)