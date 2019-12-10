Mercury News Obituaries
|
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
(209) 632-9111
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
View Map
Armando Sarabia


1941 - 2019
Armando Sarabia Obituary
Armando Sarabia
Aug. 27, 1941 - Dec. 2, 2019
Turlock (formerly San Jose)
Armando Jose Zamudio Sarabia, 78, passed away on Monday, December 2, after a long illness. He will be missed by all his family and many others.
Born in Mazatlán, Mexico, Armando came to live in California at the age of 2 with his mother Barbara. In 1963, he met and married his wife Otila Benavidez. They were married 46 years. She preceded him in death in 2009. He is survived by his children: Hermelinda (Brian), Armando (Joel), Belinda and Christina (Richard); grandchildren: Lewis, Anastasia, Jonathan, Isaias, Joshua, and Cristian; great-granddaughter: Otila; siblings: Julian, Jane, Martha, Lorenzo, Francisco and Beatrice, as well as their spouses, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Armando established his career as a roofer but could always be found tinkering in his yard, working on one or more of his cars. He was a great mechanic and loved to buy, fix then sell the cars he worked on.
Services for both Armando and Otila will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, at Turlock Funeral Home: 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock, followed by a reception at 12 p.m. at the Grand Oak 1450 Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 10, 2019
