Armelia Zamora
Feb.17, 1932 - April 9, 2020
San Jose, CA.
Our mother, Armelia (Mil) Zamora passed onto the lord on April 9th, 2020. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her five children.
Mil, born in Rock Springs, Texas, moved to California with her family in the mid 1940's. The family settled in San Jose where she attended and graduated from San Jose High School (1950). Go Bulldogs! She worked in canneries and factories in her early adulthood. She found a career at American Savings and Loan and she retired there in 1992.
Mil was completely devoted to her family. She enjoyed the activities of her children and grandchildren as much as they did. She became, of course, their biggest fan. She was always there, at every event, game, show, from little league to gymnastics, dance recitals and school plays, to college football and community theater. She became a big sports fan in the 80's and followed the Forty-Niners, Giants and Warriors devoutly.
As devout to family events and sports teams as she was, nothing came before the Catholic Church. Mil was faithful to the church her entire life. A proud serving member of the Saint Martins of Tour parish in San Jose, she was a regular at the 10:00 mass on Sundays. She served on different volunteer groups there, over the years. She loved the church and found her faith and peace in this world through the words of God and Jesus, and the fellowship of the parish.
Mil was known for "Being There". She was always there, for her children, family and friends, church, volunteer orgs... She just showed up and did what was needed all the time. It was just in her nature to open her home or lend a hand without being asked.
Mil was the daughter of Dolores and Vicente Castanuela, and sister to Pete, Guadalupe, Elio and Alex.She was married to Bobby Zamora 1956-1979.
Mil was predeceased by her husband Bobby, parents Vicente and Dolores, and brothers Pete, Guadalupe and Elio.Mil is survived by her Brother Alex; her five children, Erica, Rene', Ruben, Tricia, and Randy; her grandchildren Indira, Reed, Andrew, TC, Zac, Collin, Madigan, Levi, and Tiana; her great-grandchildren Kaiyaa, Jackson, Amerigo, Leo, and Raymon.
It is in Mil's strong belief and faith that we are able to gracefully let her go into life everlasting. Her love lives in our hearts forever.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 26, 2020