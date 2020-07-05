Arnold G. MartinezJune 7, 1960 - June 2, 2020Rancho CordovaBorn on June 7, 1960 in San Jose, CA and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Arnold is preceded in death by his caring parents, Chris and Carmen Martinez. Arnold will be greatly missed by family and friends. Arnold leaves behind his loving family: brother Chris Martinez; Godson Chris III and Sara Martinez; great-nephews Christopher James and Thomas Robert; sisters: Lupe Martinez, Louisa & Mario Melo; and nephew Mario J. Melo. A memorial service will be held at Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home in Sacramento, California on Saturday, July 11th at 1 p.m.