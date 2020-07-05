1/1
Arnold G. Martinez
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnold G. Martinez
June 7, 1960 - June 2, 2020
Rancho Cordova
Born on June 7, 1960 in San Jose, CA and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Arnold is preceded in death by his caring parents, Chris and Carmen Martinez. Arnold will be greatly missed by family and friends. Arnold leaves behind his loving family: brother Chris Martinez; Godson Chris III and Sara Martinez; great-nephews Christopher James and Thomas Robert; sisters: Lupe Martinez, Louisa & Mario Melo; and nephew Mario J. Melo. A memorial service will be held at Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home in Sacramento, California on Saturday, July 11th at 1 p.m.


View the online memorial for Arnold G. Martinez

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home
5401 Folsom Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95819
9164517284
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved