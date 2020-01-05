|
Arnold (Arnie) T. Raaymakers
March 3, 1930 - December 2, 2019
San Jose
Arnie passed away peacefully with his family at his side on December 2, 2019 after a short illness complicated by Alzheimer's.
Arnie was born on March 3rd, 1930 to Anna and John Raaymakers and raised in Lynden WA. Arnie attended Lynden High School (class of 1948), San Jose State University, where he received his Engineering degree in 1953. After graduating from SJSU, Arnie joined the Army and while stationed in El Paso Texas, he met his first wife, Margarita. They married in 1955 and moved to San Jose. They had four children, later divorced but remained on friendly terms. After his service in the Army, he was a Survey Party Chief for Caltrans from 1957 until his retirement in 1991
In 1976, Arnie married Lynn and they settled in Livermore, CA. In 1991, they moved to Lynden, WA. After Lynn passed in April of 2017, Arnie moved to San Jose, CA to be closer to his family. Arnie was also predeceased by his parents, Anna and John Raaymakers and brother Ted. He is survived by his children; Barbara (Marshall), Stevan (Veronica), John (Hoan) and Mike (Jill), his grandchildren, Matthew, Alejandro and Andres, his former wife, Margarita, five stepchildren, a nephew, two nieces, and family in the Netherlands.
Arnie was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus and an avid Notre Dame football fan.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Lynden WA.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 5, 2020