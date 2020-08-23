1/1
Arnold W. Goldschlager
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnold W. Goldschlager
Dec 8, 1938 - Aug 13, 2020
Resident of Hillsborough
Arnold W. Goldschlager, M.D., died on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the age of 81.
Arnold Goldschlager was born in New York City on December 8, 1938. He was educated at Stuyvesant High School and Union College, where he achieved high honors and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He attended medical school at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society. His postgraduate medical training was at Albert Einstein, Mount Sinai Hospital, Columbia University, and UCSF. He served in the US Air Force, active duty, from 1967 to 1969, and was chief of medicine at Selfridge Airforce Base Hospital in Michigan. He practiced medicine and cardiology in San Mateo County for 50 years and taught at UCSF for 40 years, achieving the rank of Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine. In addition, Dr. Goldschlager was a pioneer in civilian aeromedical transport and helped found and establish Air Ambulance in California and Hawaii.
An avid outdoorsman and active hunter/conservationist, he had a leadership role in organizations that foster hunting education and conservation, including the Mzuri Safari Club and the Mzuri Wildlife Foundation, where he was honored with the Sportsman of the Year award. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association, the California Waterfowl Association, and Safari Club International. He was a Knight Officer in the International Order of Saint Hubertus, an organization that promotes hunting ethics and conservation. Dr. Goldschlager was also an avid yachtsman and a member of the St. Francis Yacht Club.
Well-loved by all who knew him, he is survived by his wife, Nora Goldschlager, M.D.; his daughter Hilary Goldschlager and her husband, Ben Fletcher; and his daughter Nina Goldschlager Perry and her husband, Frederick Perry.
Donations in his honor may be made to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) or to the Mzuri Wildlife Foundation.


View the online memorial for Arnold W.  Goldschlager

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
August 22, 2020
Dr. Goldschlager left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing him. I feel utterly honored to have had him in my life for the last 22 years. I am so fortunate to have heard first hand of his many accomplishments, experiences, and adventures. I will miss him more then words can express. My sincere condolences to his equally wonder wife, Nora and daughters.
Angela Giomi
Coworker
August 22, 2020
We are deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Goldschlager. He was a wonderful employer to our daughter and doctor to her father. Our condolences to his family.
Gail Dutto
Friend
August 22, 2020
Dr Goldschlager was a wonderful man. He was a great physician. I enjoyed conversing with him. I will miss him and will remember him.
Helen Arana
Acquaintance
August 22, 2020
We will miss Dr. Goldschlager. He was our wonderful and caring Dr.
We enjoyed working with him and having him take care of us and our family. It will be hard to replace you.
John Scarpace & Joanne Scarpace
Friend
August 22, 2020
Dr. Goldschlager thank you for all you did for my family. You will be forever in my heart. My Condolences to your family.
Geraldine Hanna Lara
Friend
August 22, 2020
A wonderful doctor and a wonderful man....
Paul Feldman
August 21, 2020
Dr.Goldschlager,was a true gentleman I had the privilege of working for him,he was a kind and generous man.He was a character when he would receive new duck whistles many memories that make me smile. My prayers to his family
Judy mckinney
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved