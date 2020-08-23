Arnold W. GoldschlagerDec 8, 1938 - Aug 13, 2020Resident of HillsboroughArnold W. Goldschlager, M.D., died on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the age of 81.Arnold Goldschlager was born in New York City on December 8, 1938. He was educated at Stuyvesant High School and Union College, where he achieved high honors and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He attended medical school at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society. His postgraduate medical training was at Albert Einstein, Mount Sinai Hospital, Columbia University, and UCSF. He served in the US Air Force, active duty, from 1967 to 1969, and was chief of medicine at Selfridge Airforce Base Hospital in Michigan. He practiced medicine and cardiology in San Mateo County for 50 years and taught at UCSF for 40 years, achieving the rank of Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine. In addition, Dr. Goldschlager was a pioneer in civilian aeromedical transport and helped found and establish Air Ambulance in California and Hawaii.An avid outdoorsman and active hunter/conservationist, he had a leadership role in organizations that foster hunting education and conservation, including the Mzuri Safari Club and the Mzuri Wildlife Foundation, where he was honored with the Sportsman of the Year award. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association, the California Waterfowl Association, and Safari Club International. He was a Knight Officer in the International Order of Saint Hubertus, an organization that promotes hunting ethics and conservation. Dr. Goldschlager was also an avid yachtsman and a member of the St. Francis Yacht Club.Well-loved by all who knew him, he is survived by his wife, Nora Goldschlager, M.D.; his daughter Hilary Goldschlager and her husband, Ben Fletcher; and his daughter Nina Goldschlager Perry and her husband, Frederick Perry.Donations in his honor may be made to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) or to the Mzuri Wildlife Foundation.