Arsenio E. Ayson
Sep. 22, 1928 - May 15, 2020
Milpitas, CA
"Seniong" or "Art" was the youngest of seven brothers and sisters who grew up in San Esteban, Philippines. His parents died when he was young so his older sisters took care of his upbringing. He pursued an agricultural degree but cut short his studies to join the US Navy. He returned to the Philippines after his first tour of duty to marry his former town-mate Wilhelmina (Elmie) in 1960. Their first son Eglin was soon born, then they moved to the US and eventually became US citizens.
Seniong's family moved up and down the West Coast to follow his home port, adding another son, Allen, to their family. They eventually settled in Milpitas. After 20 years with the Navy, Seniong retired as a CPO but continued to work at NASA Ames Research Center. He retired again after 16 years of civil service. Seniong and Elmie were active officers of the San Esteban Circle of California. The couple was proud to see Eglin graduate from Cal Berkeley and Allen graduate from SJ State, and each become successful in their careers. They were deeply heartbroken by the loss of their daughter-in-law, Eglin's wife Janice, in 2006, whom they considered "the daughter they never had." They found great joy, however, in their grandchildren as Janice's memory lives on through them. Seniong enjoyed being "lolo" to his many grandnephews and grandnieces, many of whom reside in the Bay Area.
After a full life of 91 years, Seniong was called home to be with our Lord. He is survived by his second wife Emelita, his sons Eglin and Allen, and grandchildren Travis and Meredith. His wife of 54 years Wilhelmina, his six brothers and sisters, as well as his daughter-in-love Janice, are previously deceased.
A virtual memorial will take place on Saturday, 06 June 2020. Info available at www.limafamilycedarlawn.com where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may also be shared.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 2, 2020.