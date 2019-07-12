Arsenio Mercado Regala

February 15, 1929 - July 2, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Arsenio Mercado Regala, 90 years old, a resident of San Jose, passed away on July 2, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral service which will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 10:00 AM at Holy Family Church on 4848 Pearl Avenue in San Jose. Burial will follow the funeral service at Cedar Lawn Cemetery on 48800 Warm Springs Blvd in Fremont. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lima Family Milpitas-Fremont Mortuary.

Arsenio was born in the Philippines on February 15, 1929 to Mariano Regala Jr. and Melania Mercado. He received his undergraduate degrees in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering from the Philippines, then continued with his Master of Science in Chemistry from the University of Birmingham in England, and Doctor of Philosophy in Chemistry from the Michigan Institute of Science, an extension of John Wesley College in Michigan.

He was married to Pilar Zulaybar on April 19, 1958. They were married for 61 years.

He worked for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the Philippines for 30 years, leading the organization as Administrator for 5 years. He was a Board Examiner for Chemistry with the Professional Regulation Commission and a Chemistry Professor at the Mapua Institute of Technology. When he moved to California in the mid-80s, he worked for 15 years as a Quality Control Manager for two chemical companies: Van Waters and Rogers and General Chemical. He retired and moved to Florida where he kept himself active as a school crossing guard for the City of Coral Springs. He moved back to California in 2017.

Arsenio loved to go to the gym and exercise. He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, going to the movies, reading, using his sewing machine, and spending time with his children and grandchildren on family trips. He was resourceful and his main asset was the practical and inventive use of common items when he kept himself busy with household projects and car maintenance.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Pilar Zulaybar, this past May 27, 2019. He leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his surviving brother, Rolando Regala; his children and in-laws, Lorie and Larry Brion, Jer (Jackie) and Jimmy Cantu, Arlene and Warren Monteagudo, and Anthony (Bong) and Gina Regala; and his grandchildren Patricia and John Julian, Stryker Regala, Janina Torres, Samantha Monteagudo, and Louis Brion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Avenidas Rose Kleiner Center located at 270 Escuela Avenue in Mountain View California 94040. Arsenio attended the Avenidas Rose Kleiner Center for the past two years.





View the online memorial for Arsenio Mercado Regala Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 12, 2019