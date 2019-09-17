Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery, in the Rose Chapel
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA
Arthur Costanza


1929 - 2019
Arthur Costanza Obituary
Arthur Costanza
Dec. 11, 1929 - Jul. 22. 2019
San Jose
Arthur Thomas Costanza, age 89 entered into eternal rest on July 22, 2019. Arthur was born in San Jose where he resided his entire life.
Growing up in the same neighborhood, Arthur met Alice Jean Trigeuiro when they were nine and on March 3, 1951 were married until she passed in 2014.
Art joined the Army in 1946 and spent time in Japan. He was discharged in 1949 and went on to work as a mechanic until he started San Jose Towing Service in 1959.
Art enjoyed hunting, camping, working on cars and working around the house.
His joy was his family and he always had time for anyone who needed him.

Arthur leaves behind his children, Deborah Cassetta, John Costanza, his grandchildren Marisa (Ross) McMillan. Christine (Josh) Trog, great grandchildren Gavin Ryan McMillan, Emiliana Chase Trog, Sister Gloria Mazzaglia, brother Paul (Linda) Squatrito and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by great grandson Ryan Christopher McMillan, sister Betty Tate, brothers Richard Costanza and Dale Costanza.
Arthur's celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, in the Rose Chapel, 300 Curtner Ave., San Jose
A luncheon will follow.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 17, 2019
