Arthur "Art" De Mattei

June 26, 1925 - February 13, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Art is survived by his children Debra (Allen) Figone, Gary (Caryn Hartglass) De Mattei, and Mark (Tammy) De Mattei; grandchildren Lisa (Brian) Figone-Good, Zachary, Kyle and Josh De Mattei, and great granddaughter Emerson Good. He loved his many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Marge, and cherished brothers Victor, and twin brother Adolph. He bravely served his country in the US Army, 148th Infantry Regiment during WWII. He received many decorations and citations for his heroic actions in the South Pacific, including assisting in the liberation of the Billibid POW Camp in Manila, Philippines.

He lived his entire life in the neighborhood where he was born, was a loyal friend to all, and always loved a good Rollo's donut.

Many thanks to Ivoni Maama and her loving caregiving team, especially Anau Pulu for her care and devotion to Art when he needed it most.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Art's life on Sat. March 2nd at 10:00am at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 N. Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara, CA





