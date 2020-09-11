Arthur "Ray" DundonMay 20, 1931-August 18, 2020San Jose Retired Fire CaptainRay Dundon passed away, due to complications from a Hip replacement surgery. He served in the Military as a Paratrooper in the United States Army and continued his 40+ years as a firefighter. He was so proud to be a Paratrooper and Firefighter. He found and married the love of his life (Karen) and had two boys (Rick and Jeff), three Grandchildren, and five Great-Grandchildren. Ray retired from Station 3 in 1994. He went on to travel the world with great friends.Ray is survived by his Loving Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. His Fun, Loving and Heroic Spirit will be greatly missed by All. May you Rest in Peace with your Sweetheart and Sons.Family and Friends his service will be held at Los Gatos Memorial at 2255 Los Gatos Almaden Rd. San Jose on September 19, 2020 at 11am. There is a limited amount that can attend, due to COVID so we will have his Memorial Live Online. We will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. For Further information about the Live Memorial online, please contact Darling Fischer at 408-354-7740.