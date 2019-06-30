|
|
Arthur Everett Farrar
September 29, 1927 - June 25, 2019
Resident of Atwater, CA
Born in Mount Vernon, Maine, one of 8 children of George and Ethel Farrar. After attending Monmouth High School Arthur joined the Army Air Corp in 1946 and was stationed in Alaska and New Mexico where he met his beloved wife Mona Faye Clingman. He worked as a carpenter in the Bay Area for 40 years and belonged to the Palo Alto Masonic Lodge #346.
He is survived by his children Linda McGraw, Paula Yamane and Dauna Goza; sons-in-law Mark McGraw, Ernest Yamane and Dave Goza; his grandchildren Russell Goza, Kent and Anastasia Yamane and Greg Yamane; and his sibling Marcia Troop.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 1st from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary, 96 West El Camino Real, Mountain View. Funeral service and interment with military honors will take place Tuesday, July 2nd at 11:30am at Alta Mesa Memorial Park, 695 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 30, 2019