Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Earle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur L. Earle


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur L. Earle Obituary
Arthur L. Earle
April 17, 1927 – May 23, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Arthur Earle, age 92, left this world peacefully at his home in San Jose, California on May 23, 2019 after an extended illness. His children were at his side to comfort him. Art is now resting in eternal peace at the side of his beloved wife Lorraine. The two of them enjoyed traveling and metal detecting, and Art was gifted at both banjo and guitar playing and shared this talent with many. He is survived by his five children, Vernon, Theresa, Jeanne, Annette and William, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A quiet ceremony was held on June 3 at Los Gatos Memorial Park with friends and family. We extend our thanks to Father Brendan McGuire from the Holy Spirit Parish Catholic Church. Dad, may you be at peace in God's hands.


View the online memorial for Arthur L. Earle
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
Download Now