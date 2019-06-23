Arthur L. Earle

April 17, 1927 – May 23, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Arthur Earle, age 92, left this world peacefully at his home in San Jose, California on May 23, 2019 after an extended illness. His children were at his side to comfort him. Art is now resting in eternal peace at the side of his beloved wife Lorraine. The two of them enjoyed traveling and metal detecting, and Art was gifted at both banjo and guitar playing and shared this talent with many. He is survived by his five children, Vernon, Theresa, Jeanne, Annette and William, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A quiet ceremony was held on June 3 at Los Gatos Memorial Park with friends and family. We extend our thanks to Father Brendan McGuire from the Holy Spirit Parish Catholic Church. Dad, may you be at peace in God's hands.





