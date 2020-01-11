Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Leithold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Leithold


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Leithold Obituary
Arthur Leithold
May 19, 1927 - Jan. 3, 2020
Resident of San Carlos
Art passed away at home on Friday evening, January 3rd, 2020. He was born and raised in San Francisco, of which he was a lifelong Giants and 49ers fan with a generous sense of humor and easy smile. He moved his family to San Carlos in 1970. He was often seen walking his dogs, Ginger, then Rocco every morning along San Carlos Avenue and Laurel Street in San Carlos.
He leaves his wife of 62 years, Gloria Leithold. His 3 daughters - Candy Henry, Denise Vann and Kathryn Pennes, 3 grandchildren - Kimberly Leos, Bryan Vann and Alex Pennes, 3 great-grandchildren - Rikki Pieroti, Arthur Leithold and Levi Freeman, and 2 great-great-grandaughters Serenity and Anya Hughes.
A small memorial service will be held later in the Spring.


View the online memorial for Arthur Leithold
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -