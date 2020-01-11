|
|
Arthur Leithold
May 19, 1927 - Jan. 3, 2020
Resident of San Carlos
Art passed away at home on Friday evening, January 3rd, 2020. He was born and raised in San Francisco, of which he was a lifelong Giants and 49ers fan with a generous sense of humor and easy smile. He moved his family to San Carlos in 1970. He was often seen walking his dogs, Ginger, then Rocco every morning along San Carlos Avenue and Laurel Street in San Carlos.
He leaves his wife of 62 years, Gloria Leithold. His 3 daughters - Candy Henry, Denise Vann and Kathryn Pennes, 3 grandchildren - Kimberly Leos, Bryan Vann and Alex Pennes, 3 great-grandchildren - Rikki Pieroti, Arthur Leithold and Levi Freeman, and 2 great-great-grandaughters Serenity and Anya Hughes.
A small memorial service will be held later in the Spring.
View the online memorial for Arthur Leithold
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 11, 2020