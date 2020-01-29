|
|
Arthur Mendoza
March 2, 1947 - January 16, 2020
Santa Clara
Born in Hollister, Ca has lived most of his life in Santa Clara, Ca. He served in the United States Army, where he fought in the Vietnam War. He passed away in the Veterans Hospital in Palo Alto, Ca. After fighting cancer.
He worked most of his life as a Gardner and Landscaper. He enjoyed his business ACC Gardening and made many friends along the way. His best friend Alex Calderon worked by his side everyday.
Arthur Mendoza was a good man, loved his family and always willing to help others. He was a faithful fan of the 49ers! He will always be loved and remembered.
Arthur Mendoza is survived by his son Richard Mendoza, Richards mom Margaret (Marge) Hernandez partner of 20 years, Arthur's sister Rebecca (Becky) Gullicksen, nephews Daren and Gary Gullicksen, niece Irene Mayer.
Services at the Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 N Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95050
Wake Thursday January 30 2020 5PM to 9PM Rosary 7PM
Funeral January 31 2020 at 11AM
View the online memorial for Arthur Mendoza
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 29, 2020