Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Wake
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Mendoza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Mendoza


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Mendoza
March 2, 1947 - January 16, 2020
Santa Clara
Born in Hollister, Ca has lived most of his life in Santa Clara, Ca. He served in the United States Army, where he fought in the Vietnam War. He passed away in the Veterans Hospital in Palo Alto, Ca. After fighting cancer.
He worked most of his life as a Gardner and Landscaper. He enjoyed his business ACC Gardening and made many friends along the way. His best friend Alex Calderon worked by his side everyday.
Arthur Mendoza was a good man, loved his family and always willing to help others. He was a faithful fan of the 49ers! He will always be loved and remembered.
Arthur Mendoza is survived by his son Richard Mendoza, Richards mom Margaret (Marge) Hernandez partner of 20 years, Arthur's sister Rebecca (Becky) Gullicksen, nephews Daren and Gary Gullicksen, niece Irene Mayer.
Services at the Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 N Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95050
Wake Thursday January 30 2020 5PM to 9PM Rosary 7PM
Funeral January 31 2020 at 11AM


View the online memorial for Arthur Mendoza
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -