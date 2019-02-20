Arthur Merrill Brown

July 2, 1927 - Feb. 15, 2019

Resident of Los Altos

Arthur Merrill Brown, MD, passed on from this life at the age of 91 after facing dementia and colon cancer with strength derived from his faith in God.

After growing up in Oakland, Arcata and Santa Rosa, and becoming an Eagle Scout, Art's family moved to San Jose. They rented a home from the parents of his future wife Margaret (Margy), so she was literally "the girl next door". Her family ran the Lincoln Pastry Shop in Willow Glen and there was no lack of need for a loaf of bread or pastries that Art's trip to the bakery couldn't address.

Soon after Art completed radio school in the Navy WWII ended before he was deployed out to sea. Nonetheless, Art's GI Bill benefits helped support his medical training at Stanford University. He put his education in OB/GYN to good use as one of the founding group of physicians that formed the Sunnyvale Medical Clinic (now the Palo Alto Medical Foundation). His 35+ year career saw him deliver over 4,000 babies including children born to mothers whom he had also delivered. In accordance with his wishes, and in appreciation for the education he received, he donated his body to the Willed-Body Donation Program for the Anatomy Department at Stanford University.

Throughout his career, he donated his medical services to others on the Indian Reservation in Fort Defiance, Arizona, and in Jakarta, Indonesia. Academically, he served as Clinical Associate Professor at Stanford University and Associate Staff at Valley Medical Center. Art responded to a call for physician assistance and led the medical aspect of San Jose's Clean Slate Program for over 10 years. This program benefits former gang members seeking the laser removal of job limiting tattoos. He learned leathercraft skills from his father which he used with the Silicon Valley Leathercraft Guild, serving as the group's president for many years. He loved the outdoors, hiking and fishing, as well as playing golf until age 90.

Art is survived by his wife of 67 years, Margaret, his son Tim (Darla), and grandson Adam.

The gift of his life and service to many will be celebrated at a memorial service on Saturday February 23, at 2:00pm at The Valley Church, 10885 N. Stelling Rd., Cupertino. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those seeking to honor Art's life do so with a donation to the .





