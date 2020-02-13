|
Arthur Pacheco
March 13, 1922 - May 18, 2012
Mountain View
Arthur Paul Pacheco, 90, passed away at his home in Mountain View, California.
Arthur was born March 13, 1922, in Taos, New Mexico, to Joseph and Carmen Pacheco.
He was raised on the Taos Ranchos and attended college at the University of Colorado at Denver CO where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He joined the Navy and rose through the ranks to Lieutenant Commander, including time spent in the Naval reserve. Arthur graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in 1947. He retired as a Manager of Area Sales & Communications for Westinghouse Electric Inc.
After graduating from Berkeley, Arthur attended Jean Tearny art school in San Francisco CA, where he met his wife of 60 years, Beatrice. Together they traveled to Maui, where they enjoyed snorkeling, Sunday buffets and brought back wood to make Huli Huli chicken. They also spent time by the sea in Seascape, near Aptos CA. Together they decorated their Mountain View home with Southwest style art and collectables that they found in their travels together.
Arthur was a collector of rare books and paintings and had quite a talent for watercolor painting.
Arthur is survived by his three sons, Stephen of San Francisco CA, Michael of Aliso Viejo CA and Christopher of Sacramento CA with his one son, Patrick and two daughters, Allegria and Avalon.
Upon his wishes, his ashes will be scattered with those of his wife in the waters off Maui HI.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 13, 2020