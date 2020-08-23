Arthur Valentine
Mar. 14, 1945 - Aug. 18, 2020
San Jose, CA
Arthur Valentine ("Butch"), 75, passed away after a brief illness and complications from multiple sclerosis. Formerly of Worcester, MA, he lived in San Jose for 36 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Sabrina, and four siblings: Dr. Henry Valentine of Lunenburg, MA; Pete Valentine of Fontana, Dr. Elizabeth Valentine-Thon of Bremen, Germany and Michael Valentine of Worcester, MA. The eldest of 5 children born to Henry and Lillian Valentine of Worcester, MA, he attended Worcester public schools graduating from Worcester Boys Trade High School. He proudly served in the US Marine Corp as a Lance Corporal for two tours of duty in Vietnam. He worked successfully in electronics before being stricken with MS. He was a licensed private pilot and was an aspiring commercial pilot. His passion was ham radio operation where he attained the high rating of Advanced Class. He will be remembered for his intelligence, quick wit, generosity, selflessness and especially his love for his wife Sabrina. There are no calling hours and the family is planning a private service. Burial is planned for 8/27/20 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in San Jose. Please make donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Disabled American Veterans
