Arthur W. Carroll
1935 - 2020
Arthur W. Carroll
June 30, 1935 - July 26, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Born in New Hampshire but raised in Texas, Art Carroll was a kind, gentle, generous Californian for his last 60 years. He served others in so many ways.
A lover of the outdoors, Art was a University of Texas spelunker. Then in California he became involved with hostelling for hikes, bike rides, canoe trips, and travel. For more than 55 years he was an active volunteer, board member, and officer of the Santa Clara Valley Club of American Youth Hostels (AYH), the Central California, Golden Gate, and Los Angeles Councils of AYH, and the Santa Cruz and Monterey Hostel Societies. He was a hard working volunteer at the Sanborn Park Hostel in Saratoga for its 30 years of hospitality to international and local travelers and visitors.
He volunteered as a Friend of the Library (Saratoga and West Valley), as a classroom docent and carpenter too for the San Jose Museum of Quilts and Textiles, in many capacities for History San Jose and for Preservation Action Council of San Jose. He picked up litter as an Adopt-a-Highway volunteer for 19 years.
Busy as he was, he always had time for cats. He loved cats, adopted many, collected and read books about cats, and supported cat care organizations.
He is greatly missed by his wife Sylvia, daughter Juliette Burkhardt (Dietmar), grandchildren Max and Geneva, sister Barbara, nieces Kathleen and Eileen, and many many friends. There will be no services, but if you wish to remember him you may contribute to the Humane Society of Silicon Valley (901 Ames Ave., Milpitas 95035) or to History San Jose (1650 Senter Rd., San Jose 95112). Do a good deed each day; we could all follow Art's example.


View the online memorial for Arthur W. Carroll

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 31, 2020
Art was a kind, generous and gentle man, always with a smile and stories to share. History San Jose was fortunate to have him as Volunteer and Friend for many years. He was always there to lend a hand and always wanted to be busy and help in anyway he could. I send Sylvia and Family condolences for the loss of their beloved Art. He is at peace with no more suffering. Art will be missed.
Barbara Johnson
Friend
