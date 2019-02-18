In Loving Memory

Ascencion Barron

Dec. 8, 1925 - Feb. 13, 2019

Ascencion [Frank] Barron passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at the age of 93. Ascencion was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He is survived by his two sons, Rick and Al, daughter-in-law, Judy, and granddaughter, Taylor. He was born in Ventura and moved to San Jose as a young man during the late 1930s. He had a strong work ethic, working in construction for 20 years, and then ventured into setting up his own business as a gardener. Ascencion was a devoted husband to his wife, Marie, for 67 years. He will be remembered for his warm smile, always willing to help others when needed, and for his deep love of life.





