Asenath Leah Schmidt
August 15, 1920 - August 30, 2019
Resident of San Mateo
Leah passed away peacefully on August 30th at the age of 99. Leah lived a long, full life, active up until her final days, blessed to always be surrounded by family and friends and good health the great majority of her life. A native of San Francisco, born on August 15,1920, to the late Joseph and Annie Bloom, raised with her younger sister Esther (the late Clinton) Jennings of San Francisco. She graduated from Girls High School in 1937 and while attending City College of San Francisco, won 2nd place in a typing contest for the state of California. In 1942, she married the late Reinhold Schmidt, a soft-spoken Marine from Montana she met in her apartment building. In 1947 they purchased their first home in San Mateo, being one of the original home owners on her street where Leah still resided and spent years as a devoted wife and loving mother of Gerald and Janice.
Leah spent many of her years hosting and entertaining family, friends and neighbors, traveling until she was 96, being involved with her husband's Masonic Lodge, going on weekend trips with her friends, playing cards, embroidering her famous dishtowels and reading the newspaper cover to cover, every morning. She served on the Guardian Council, Bethel 181 San Mateo for over 30 years and received the Member of Honor. Past member of the Order of Eastern Star, Honorary Life Member of the College of San Mateo P.T.A. In most recent years, her greatest joy came from spending time with her young great grandchildren. Leah will be greatly missed by all those who loved her beautiful spirit, outgoing personality, warm heart, kindness and endless generosity.
She is survived by her children Gerald (Jadranka) Schmidt and Janice (the late Richard) Pagan; her loving grandchildren Richard (Shannon) Pagan Jr, Janine (Sean) Vinay and Joanne Pagan. Her dearest great-grandchildren Braden and Brooklyn Vinay and Olivia and Luca Pagan. Leah is also survived by family overseas Carmen Baroni, Matilda and Dalila Albertazzi, in addition to numerous loving relatives in California, Hawaii, Montana and Texas.
Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Friday, Sep. 6, 2019 at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo. Entombment to follow at Hills of Eternity Memorial Park, 1301 El Camino Real, Colma, CA.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 4, 2019