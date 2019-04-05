Athena Baglas Havens

August 6, 1932 - March 28, 2019

Resident of Mountain View

Athena was born in Brooklyn, New York and at a very young age moved to Los Gatos, CA. Athena was the youngest of 6 children of Greek immigrant parents, Peter and Mary Baglas. She is survived by sisters Connie, Angie, and twin sister Aphrodite. Deceased siblings Sophie and George.

Athena enjoyed shopping, spending time with her grandchildren, and was a career banker for Wells Fargo Bank.

Once retired, Athena was able to spend quality time with her grandsons picking them up after school and attending numerous school and sporting events. Once the grandsons were grown, Athena worked part time at St. Francis High School.

Athena is survived by daughters Karen Bautista (Carl), grandsons Brett Bautista and Eric Bautista, and daughter Annette Havens (Sharon) and Phillip McKenna.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Darling Fischer Chapel of the Hills. As an option, donations can be made in Athena's name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.





