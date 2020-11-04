Audrey Ann DuarteOctober 29, 2020Resident of Sunnyvale, CAAudrey Ann Duarte passed away at home in Sunnyvale after a long bout with cancer on October 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Richard A. Duarte of 56 years. Loving mother of John A. Duarte and Karla M. Duarte (Shane McCall). Dear sister of Arleen Gilbert (Ed), Dennis Uram (Trudy) and the late Annette Hastings. Loving Grandmother of Danielle, Jessica, John R., Harley and Jordan. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Devoted daughter of the late Peter and Rose Uram. A longtime resident of Sunnyvale. Graduate of Notre Dame. 20 years cosmetologist. Longtime member of Sociedad Cervantes. Private interment has been held at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.