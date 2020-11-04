1/
Audrey Ann Duarte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Ann Duarte
October 29, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale, CA

Audrey Ann Duarte passed away at home in Sunnyvale after a long bout with cancer on October 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Richard A. Duarte of 56 years. Loving mother of John A. Duarte and Karla M. Duarte (Shane McCall). Dear sister of Arleen Gilbert (Ed), Dennis Uram (Trudy) and the late Annette Hastings. Loving Grandmother of Danielle, Jessica, John R., Harley and Jordan. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Devoted daughter of the late Peter and Rose Uram. A longtime resident of Sunnyvale. Graduate of Notre Dame. 20 years cosmetologist. Longtime member of Sociedad Cervantes. Private interment has been held at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Audrey Ann  Duarte



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Santa Clara Funeral & Cremation Service
1386 N Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
(408) 296-2988
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved