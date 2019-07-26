Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Mission Santa Clara
1927 - 2019
June 26, 1927 - July 21, 2019
San Jose
Audrey B. Going, 93, passed away on July 21, 2019. Audrey gracefully filled the role of nurse, hostess, and homemaker to family and friends. Audrey is survived by her husband, E. Jackson Going, Jr., her three children, seven grandchildren and her younger sister. Visitation will be held at Lima Family Santa Clara on July 31, 2019 between 5:00pm and 9:00pm. Mass will be held at the Mission Santa Clara on August 1, 2019 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart Community Services San Jose, CA.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 26, 2019
