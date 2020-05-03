Audrey-Jane Colson
1953 - 2020
Audrey-Jane Colson
June 9, 1953 - February 15, 2020
Resident of Campbell
Follower of Jesus Christ, missionary and beloved wife for over 40 years, has passed away on February 15th 2020. She has gone to be with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and leaves behind her husband Leonard, beloved friend Mary Rellez, sons Frank, and his wife Melissa and Tim and Nicole. Grandchildren, Jared, Nick and his wife Allison, Trey and Sophia, Paul, Caleb, Nila, Nadia and Holly.
Great-grandchildren Clara and Madelyn. Brother-in-law John and his wife Beverly, sister-in-law Nancy and her husband Guy. Nieces and nephews, Renee, Laura, Larry, Steve and Brian. In addition, many loved friends in France and the U.S. in our church families. 1 John 4:19 (NIV)
"We love because he first loved us." Amen
There will be a Zoom Memorial Service in her honor and celebration of her life on May 9, 2020 at 10:00am, please contact Leonard.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 3, 2020.
