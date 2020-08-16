Audrey Keirstead1929-2020Morgan HillAudrey Lavonne Keirstead joined our heavenly Father on August 3, 2020 at the age of 91. An avid A's fan she enjoyed many local games with her extensive family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Earl Keirstead, Jr. and her younger brother Veryle Lund. Audrey was a devoted military spouse and is survived by her son Michael Keirstead of Vancouver WA and his spouse Linda; her daughter Patricia McCaskey of Williamsburg VA and her spouse Ray; her son Mark Keirstead of Morgan Hill and his spouse Landa, her six grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, her sister Jurdes Taylor, and several nieces and nephews. Her joy was filled spending time with her family. Audrey was a Lutheran who served the Lord and she had dear friends at her churches while residing in San Jose, Pismo Beach and Brentwood, as well as great friends she played bridge with.Audrey will be laid to rest beside her husband at Oak Hill Cemetery in San Jose. A private graveside service will be held on August 22. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your local food bank.