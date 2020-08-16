1/1
Audrey Keirstead
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Keirstead
1929-2020
Morgan Hill
Audrey Lavonne Keirstead joined our heavenly Father on August 3, 2020 at the age of 91. An avid A's fan she enjoyed many local games with her extensive family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Earl Keirstead, Jr. and her younger brother Veryle Lund. Audrey was a devoted military spouse and is survived by her son Michael Keirstead of Vancouver WA and his spouse Linda; her daughter Patricia McCaskey of Williamsburg VA and her spouse Ray; her son Mark Keirstead of Morgan Hill and his spouse Landa, her six grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, her sister Jurdes Taylor, and several nieces and nephews. Her joy was filled spending time with her family. Audrey was a Lutheran who served the Lord and she had dear friends at her churches while residing in San Jose, Pismo Beach and Brentwood, as well as great friends she played bridge with.
Audrey will be laid to rest beside her husband at Oak Hill Cemetery in San Jose. A private graveside service will be held on August 22. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your local food bank.


View the online memorial for Audrey Keirstead

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved