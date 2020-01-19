|
|
Aurora Louie
1930 - Dec 2019
Saratoga
Aurora Louie passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019, at Kaiser Hospital in Santa Clara.
Aurora graduated from Hollywood High School in Los Angeles and college in Kansas City. She received her Teaching Credential from San Jose State and taught school in the Moreland School District for several decades. She was predeceased by her husband, William Louie, an electrical engineer at Lockheed Missiles & Space in 1973. She is survived by her son, Mark Louie (Carole) and her granddaughter, Amanda Louie.
A Celebration of Aurora's Life will be held on Friday, January 31 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 13601 Saratoga Avenue, Saratoga with a reception following. For those planning to attend the Celebration of Life and Reception, the family requests that you send RSVP's to [email protected] and indicate the number in your party.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Aurora Louie Memorial Scholarship Fund. The scholarship will be administered by Chi Am Circle where Aurora was an active member for many years.
Donations may be sent to: Chi Am Circle, P.O. Box 2756, Cupertino, CA 95015, made payable to "Chi Am Circle" with a notation on the memo line "Aurora Louie Memorial Scholarship Fund".
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 19, 2020