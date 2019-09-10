|
Ava Nell Pasquali
April 18, 1923 - September 2, 2019
San Jose
Ava Nell Pasquali was born in Wapanuka, Oklahoma on April 18, 1923. She married Jimmie Pasquali on July 4, 1941. They moved to California where they raised three daughters, Sue Richards, Sally Paris (Michael) and Shari Pasquali.
She had three grandchildren, James Penrose (Monica), Sarah Espinoza, Joseph Paris, four great grandchildren, Guerin Williams, Andria Williams, Natalie Penrose, Sofia Espinoza. Ava Nell loved her family and many friends. She and Jimmie traveled the world, but loved entertaining in their home most of all.
Ava Nell was married to Jimmie for almost 78 years before he passed in April of this year. She will be remembered as a kind, loving person who always had a smile on her face. She loved babies and helped raise the grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ava Nell was a beautiful woman who loved to shop and never left the house unless dressed to the nines. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and extended family.
