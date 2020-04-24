|
Avelina Acosta Salvador
Sept. 16, 1928-March 31, 2020
Resident of Cupertino
Avelina Acosta Salvador, 91, passed away peacefully in her home on March 31, 2020 after a prolonged illness. She was born in Honolulu on September 16, 1928 to Gelacio and Romualda Acosta and grew up in Hawaii and her ancestral home of Natba, the Philippines. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Esteban Reyes Salvador, whom she married in Salinas, California on July 27, 1957. She put her talent for fashion design to good use by creating beautiful wedding gowns, traditional mumus, and intricate quilts for friends and family. Upon her retirement from Fairchild Semiconductor, she enjoyed singing and dancing as an active member of the Choraliers and the Cupertino Senior Center Hula Group.
She will be deeply missed by her children Joy Scarcliff (husband Brent) of Redondo Beach, Loretta Gomez (husband Randy) of Livermore, Albert Salvador (wife Cynthia) of Campbell, and grandchildren Ryan, Troy, Greg (wife Katy), Steven, Dylan, David, Katherine, Matthew, and Audrey. She leaves behind her beloved younger siblings John Acosta (wife Letty), Mely Ferrer, Feling Ong (husband Peping), Loling (husband Rudy), close cousin Sal Acosta (wife Anne), and numerous extended family.
A private interment service will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date when family and friends can safely gather again.
Published in Cupertino Courier Obits on Apr. 24, 2020