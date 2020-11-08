1/1
Barbara Ann Harbottle Dias
1950 - 2020
Barbara Ann Harbottle Dias
February 3, 1950 - November 2, 2020
Resident of Rocklin, CA
We are heartbroken to announce that, on November 2, 2020, Barbara Ann Harbottle Dias passed away unexpectedly. She was born February 3, 1950 in Hilo, Hawaii, the daughter of John and Elizabeth Harbottle (deceased). Many of her family are from Hawaii and throughout her life she lived the Aloha Spirit; family visits in Hilo, vacationed in Maui/Kona, dressed with colorful attire, constantly listened to Hawaiian music, attended many Hawaiian concerts and she was the social Pineapple Princess.
She grew up in Santa Clara, and after graduating from high school, started a job at Ampex in Redwood City. And then from 1984 until retirement in 2016, worked as a Quality Control Inspector at ESL/Northrop Grumman where she made many long-time friends.
Barbara is survived by her loving siblings, Patricia Nelson (Mark) and John Harbottle (Claire), many nieces, nephews, uncle/aunt, and cousins in the Bay Area and Minnesota. As she did not have children, she was happily a loving Aunt to Stacie Campa, Jared Inouye, Rachel Harbottle and Molly Harbottle.
She loved her rose garden, movies, Kona vacations, a favorite day would be at the beach, and being the best social, kind, and loving Pineapple Princess to her many friends and family.
A small service will be planned for the immediate family in December and a Celebration of Life in 2021 when the COVID situation allows. She will be placed in a Niche next to her Mom in the Santa Clara Mission Cemetery and live forever as a Heavenly Hawaiian Angel!


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
