Barbara Ann McHale PumaAug. 31, 1938-May 9, 2020Barbara passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side at her Daughters home in Durham, CA. She was a beautiful sole and the love for her family and friends was beyond measure. She was a treasure and gift to all that knew her, forever in our hearts, she will be deeply missed. Barbara is survived by her brother, sister, 1 son, 5 daughters, 12 grandkids and 14 great grandkids. We love you Mom, rest in heavenly peace.