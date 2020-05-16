Barbara Ann McHale Puma
Aug. 31, 1938-May 9, 2020
Barbara passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side at her Daughters home in Durham, CA. She was a beautiful sole and the love for her family and friends was beyond measure. She was a treasure and gift to all that knew her, forever in our hearts, she will be deeply missed. Barbara is survived by her brother, sister, 1 son, 5 daughters, 12 grandkids and 14 great grandkids. We love you Mom, rest in heavenly peace.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 16, 2020.