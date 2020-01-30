|
Barbara Ann Miller
June 1, 1939 – January 23, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Barbara Ann Miller won her battle with cancer, and passed on to a higher realm on January 23rd, 2020. Her beauty, resilience, unyielding compassion, and radiant spirit will be remembered by all who were lucky enough to cross paths with her in her 80 years of life. Our family was eternally blessed with her presence until it was time for her to return to God, and her eldest son Michael Miller, in heaven.
Barbara was a woman who graced the lives and souls of every individual she met. She was a healer, a listener, a human full of affection and empathy even in the presence of those without any. Her passion for connecting with others, and caring deeply for those in her life will be fondly remembered. Barbara was a renaissance woman in her aptitude for music, dance, athletics, and mentorship. Born in Los Angeles, and raised in Sidney, Nebraska, Barbara found the love of her life in Everett Miller, and the two moved to San Jose where they raised their five children.
Barbara left behind her loving twin sister, Patricia Barnette, husband Everett Miller, son James Miller (Patti), daughter Mary Miller Ford (Wally), son Thomas Miller, daughter Julie Sousa (John Sousa), grandsons Christopher Balcom-Miller (Sarah), Jacob Mickelson, Michael Miller, Jesse Ford, Samuel Miller, and granddaughter Willow Patel (who affectionately has, and will always, refer to her as Emma) and great granddaughter Aubrey.
We ask to extend your thoughts and prayers to our dear Barbara and our family throughout this time. Please join us for a funeral mass in her honor on February 6th 10.30am, at St Frances Cabrini Church, 15333 Woodard Road, San Jose, CA 95124.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020