Barbara Ann Sanches

April 3, 1942 - March 30, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Barbara Ann Sanches, 76, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019. She was born April 3, 1942, in Washington DC to Edward and Myrtle (Fisher) Jones.

She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Donald Sanches; two sisters, Mary (John) and Valerie (David); three daughters, Wendy (Francisco), Irene, and Darlene (Eric); eight grandchildren, Christina (Logan), Derek (Chelsea), Nathan, Kailey, Kyle, Ryan, Dylan, and Tyler; and three great-grandchildren.

She moved to the Bay Area with her family when she was eight months old. She worked as a nurse's and teacher's aide, and it was as a nurse's aide, she met her husband, an injured firefighter. Barbara loved to travel, visiting many countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa. She loved adventure; On her many travels, she has been known to go parasailing or zip-lining. She loved to draw, paint, needlepoint, and garden.

She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was always willing to give service and help as needed. She was proud of her membership in the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She loved children, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many hours were spent with them on her lap while she read to them.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, April 6, 10 AM, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1655 Noreen Dr, San Jose, CA. A memorial service will follow at 11 AM. Flowers can be sent to Darling and Fischer Chapel of the Hills, 615 North Santa Cruz Avenue, Los Gatos, CA.





