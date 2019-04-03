Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1655 Noreen Dr
San Jose, CA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1655 Noreen Dr
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Sanches
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Sanches


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Ann Sanches Obituary
Barbara Ann Sanches
April 3, 1942 - March 30, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Barbara Ann Sanches, 76, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019. She was born April 3, 1942, in Washington DC to Edward and Myrtle (Fisher) Jones.
She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Donald Sanches; two sisters, Mary (John) and Valerie (David); three daughters, Wendy (Francisco), Irene, and Darlene (Eric); eight grandchildren, Christina (Logan), Derek (Chelsea), Nathan, Kailey, Kyle, Ryan, Dylan, and Tyler; and three great-grandchildren.
She moved to the Bay Area with her family when she was eight months old. She worked as a nurse's and teacher's aide, and it was as a nurse's aide, she met her husband, an injured firefighter. Barbara loved to travel, visiting many countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa. She loved adventure; On her many travels, she has been known to go parasailing or zip-lining. She loved to draw, paint, needlepoint, and garden.
She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was always willing to give service and help as needed. She was proud of her membership in the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She loved children, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many hours were spent with them on her lap while she read to them.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, April 6, 10 AM, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1655 Noreen Dr, San Jose, CA. A memorial service will follow at 11 AM. Flowers can be sent to Darling and Fischer Chapel of the Hills, 615 North Santa Cruz Avenue, Los Gatos, CA.


View the online memorial for Barbara Ann Sanches
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
Download Now