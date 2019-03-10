Barbara Bredis

De Land, FL

Barbara Sue Bredis passed away suddenly and peacefully while on vacation September 14, 2018. She was surrounded with love by her family. Barbara was born in Bloomington, MN (1957), then lived in Glen Ellen and Wheaton, Illinois (1963-1968), before moving to Saratoga, CA (1968). She attended Argonaut Elementary School, Redwood Junior High, and graduated from Saratoga High (1975). During her senior year, she fell in love with gardening and nutrition which led her to attend Chico State and then to migrate with farm workers throughout California and Colorado. She settled at UC Santa Cruz where she contributed to the farm and garden program, planting avocado trees and many other plants, herbs, and flowers that remain growing on campus today.

Barbara loved to travel. She lived in Ecuador (1982-1998) where she raised her two children. She learned Spanish by immersion, owned a mountain, raised livestock, farmed (gathered more knowledge about food and soil to compost), and was a massage therapist; Barbara even rode her horse to work. Barbara helped her community become a tourist destination. In 1998, Barbara met her husband Tony in a remote part of Ecuador sharing a cab. He lived there conducting research, which brought them back to Minnesota then to Ellensburg, WA (2001), where she gardened, raised goats, and worked in the local bakery. She planted vast rows of sunflowers on her side yard, attracting may people to come by and look at them in wonder. In 2005, they moved to De Land, FL. Barbara went back to school to renew her massage license and immersed herself in her garden. She was instrumental in bringing the Volusia County Farmers Market into her community, sharing her knowledge with friends, students, and anyone who crossed her path. She never met a stranger and would share her love of food, wine, gardening, books, and travel. Her favorite tools were the shovel and the pitchfork. Barbara is deeply missed but we carry her in our hearts.

Barbara is survived by her husband Dr. Tony Abbott; two children, Tomas Ham Bredis (Tara, grandchild Aluna) and Olivia Barrera (Daniel, grandchildren Al, Salvador, and John Carlo); and two sisters, Gail Bredis and Nancy Bredis. She is proceeded in death by her parents Thomas Bredis (2009) and Dorothy Bredis (2001). If you would like to give in honor of Barbara, consider NPR, Planned Parenthood, or AIR Guatemala. And remember, as Barbara would say, always tip generously!





View the online memorial for Barbara Bredis Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary