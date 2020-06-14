Sister Barbara Of The Blessed Sacrament, O.C.D.
Resident of Santa Clara
(Barbara Mary Chen)
A professed Carmelite Nun for 61 years, died peacefully in the Lord on June 7, 2020. Born in Hangchow, China on January 26, 1926. Private Funeral services will be held, on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Carmelite Monastery in Santa Clara.
View the online memorial for Sister Barbara Of The Blessed Sacrament, O.C.D.
Resident of Santa Clara
(Barbara Mary Chen)
A professed Carmelite Nun for 61 years, died peacefully in the Lord on June 7, 2020. Born in Hangchow, China on January 26, 1926. Private Funeral services will be held, on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Carmelite Monastery in Santa Clara.
View the online memorial for Sister Barbara Of The Blessed Sacrament, O.C.D.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 14, 2020.