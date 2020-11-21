Barbara DeGroot
Aug. 3, 1931 - Oct. 27, 2020
Resident of Santa Clara
Barb DeGroot passed away peacefully on October 27th at her home in Santa Clara, CA.
Barb was born on August 3, 1931 in Willow Glen, which is now part of San Jose, CA. She was the second child and only daughter to Howard, Sr. and Henrietta (Anderson) Hansen.
In her early teen years Barb worked at the family soda fountain on Lincoln Avenue.
In 1949 Barb graduated from San Jose's Abraham Lincoln High School. For the next 60 years she was a mainstay on the reunion committee.
She met her future husband, Don DeGroot, in 1952 while he was stationed at Moffett Field in nearby Mountain View. They were wed June 1, 1953 and spent the next 64 years together, being a Wife, Mother and Homemaker.
Barb loved arts and crafts, beach combing (Morro Bay was her favorite), sewing, and traveling the countryside in their motorhome. There were very few places in their extensive travels around the US that she and Don missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don in 2017, and her brother, Howard Hansen, Jr. in 2016.
She is survived by her four children: Dan DeGroot (Kim) in San Luis Obispo, CA, Donna Vidal (Steve) in San Jose, CA, David DeGroot in Placerville, CA, and Della Accardo (Mike) in Clovis, CA, 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, as well two nieces and a nephew.
There will be a private graveside ceremony. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Martha's Kitchen (https://www.marthas-kitchen.org/
