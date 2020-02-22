|
Barbara Ferguson
Jun. 16, 1938 - Feb. 12, 2020
Los Altos, California
Barbara J. Ferguson, 81, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Hood River, Oregon, June 16, 1938. Barbara graduated Goldendale High School in 1956 and went on to attend University of Oregon and was graduated from San Francisco Dental Nursing School. After marrying her high school sweetheart, Earl, they settled in Sunnyvale, California. Barbara and Earl later moved to Los Altos in 1996. After her full time job raising two boys, Barbara was an active parishioner and volunteer at Los Altos United Methodist Church since arriving in Los Altos. She was an avid San Jose Sharks fan and passionate supporter of music at LAUMC. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Earl. She is survived by her sons, Bob and Dan, daughter-in-law, Shirley, granddaughters, Jessilyn, Jordan, Lauren, and Devin, and great grandsons, Dallas, Zeek, and Maximus.
Visitation will be hosted at Alta Mesa Funeral Home, 695 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94306, on February 27, 2020, at 4-6:30pm.
Memorial Service will be held February 28, 2020 at 2pm at Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave., Los Altos, CA 94024. In lieu of flowers and gifts, PLEASE donate in memory of Barbara J. Ferguson to the at https://www.cancer.org
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 22, 2020