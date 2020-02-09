|
Barbara Jean Ferrari
October 21, 1931 - January 30, 2020
Resident of San Jose
It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Jean Ferrari announces her passing on January 30, 2020. Barbara was born October 21, 1931 in Selma CA. She graduated from Campbell High School in 1949 and was the Campbell Old Settlers Day parade queen in 1948. She worked in retail sales for more than 40 years and met the love of her life Louis J Ferrari while working at Bidou French Bakery in San Jose. They married in 1951 and were married for 55 years before his passing in 2006.
Barbara loved all Bay Area sports but the San Francisco Giants were her favorite team. She and Louis looked forward to attending Spring Training every year.
Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her three children Barbara Cruise (David) Vickie Menkemeller ( Bill) and Joe Ferrari (Lynn). Her six grandchildren, Dana, Marc, Lindsey, Ryan, Jacob and Kaitlin will forever miss their Noni as will her ten great-grandchildren.
Interment will be held at Reflections Chapel, Los Gatos Memorial Park, Saturday February 22 @ 10:30 am. A celebration of Barbara's life to follow at her daughters.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the SF General Hospital UCU Trauma Department. We will always be thankful for their compassionate care of our mother/Noni. www. SFGHF.org.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 9, 2020