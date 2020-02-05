|
Barbara Jean Stange
September 9, 1927 - January 27, 2020
Resident of San Jose
It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Stange announces that "mom" and "grandma" passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 and was taken to heaven. She was the heart of our family and loving mother to Dennis, Steve, Linda, Arthur, Paul and Julie who surely welcomes her in heaven. Barbara is also the proud grandmother to 11 adoring grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and countless friends. She is survived by her brother Richard McDonough, Fresno, CA.
Barbara was born in San Francisco and graduated with honors as a Registered Nurse at St Mary's School of Nursing, San Francisco. She loved her profession and remained close to her classmates throughout many years.
In her early 50's Barbara lost her hearing and true to her nature, learned to "sign" and became a prominent member of DCARA, a non-profit agency serving the deaf. She also worked as a volunteer for the School for the Deaf in Fremont, Ca, always providing excellent life experiences and encouragement to their members.
Barbara was also very proud of her long service commitment and leadership in the Young Ladies Institute, YLI, which provided scholarship opportunities to those in need.
Mom was a dedicated "everything San Francisco" sports fan, never missing a chance to watched her beloved Giants, 49ers, and Warriors. She was the motivator that fostered the family's competitive nature.
She also had a love for travel including her father's homeland, Ireland, Hawaii and even an African safari and several local trips with her many friends.
Mom's true love and forever lasting legacy was her love for and faith in Jesus Christ. As a young mother she insisted on raising her family in a Catholic environment both at St Joseph's, Cupertino, and Holy Cross and St Francis High Schools. She remained an active member of St Lucy's Catholic Church in Campbell for 45 years, serving as a Eucharist Minister.
A Visitation will be held on February 6th from 5-9 pm, with a Rosary beginning at 6 pm, at Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel, located at 231 E Campbell Ave, Campbell, CA. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Church, located at 1522 McCoy Ave, San Jose, CA, on February 7th at 11 am, with Burial to follow at Los Gatos Memorial Park, located at 2255 Los Gatos- Almaden Road, San Jose, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Crohn's Colitis Foundation and the Deaf Counseling, Advocacy and Referral Agency (DCARA).
We love and thank you Mom!
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 5, 2020