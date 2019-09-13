|
Barbara Kahn Gardner
Dec. 9, 1916 ~ Sept. 5, 2019
Resident of Hillsborough
Barbara Kahn Gardner--grande dame, bridge player extraordinaire, exemplary mother, confidante to her daughters in-law and grandchildren, great friend to hundreds and second mother to dozens-- died of natural causes at her home in Hillsborough well into her 103rd year.
Barbara (Vaudy) Kahn Gardner was born in Stockton to Samuel Kahn and Rosalind Weissbein Kahn. Mr. Kahn was a utility executive who was head of Western States Gas and Electric. The Weissbein family was early-day gold mine owners in Grass Valley.
The Kahns moved to San Francisco and soon after to Hillsborough when Mr. Kahn took over the Market Street Railway, a private transportation company which competed with the Muni. It was famous for its "white front" cars and its attentive service. Its streetcars ran all over the city and down to San Mateo.
Barbara attended Hillsborough School (now South Hillsborough School) and then Castellaja in Palo Alto for high school. She became an accomplished English saddle rider and won numerous trophies and blue ribbons at horse shows around the country. At summer camp she was given the nickname Vaudy which remained with her throughout her life. Her parents frowned on co-education so she turned down Stanford to attend Scripps College.
On a visit to see family in Texas she met a young obstetrician and gynecologist from Houston, Irvin Bassist Gardner, at a dinner party. It was love at first sight, and they married on June 3, 1942. in a garden wedding at her parents' house.
Irvin set up practice in Burlingame and later added Redwood City and San Carlos. The Gardners build a house in Hillsborough which became the home for a family of three sons—Bob, Steve and Tom. Vaudy settled into a life of active mom and community volunteer with the Cub and Boy Scouts, Hillsborough School and was president of the San Mateo County medical wives auxiliary and on the board of the Peninsula Children's Theater.
In 1968 they embarked on a trip around the world. On November 9, in New Delhi, Irvin died of a sudden heart attack in their hotel room. He was 56. Vaudy now entered a new phase of her life—a single mother with one son beginning a career, one in college and one in high school.
After the boys were grown she continued to play bridge constantly, often winning championships. She was a founding member of the Lonely Hearts, a singles bridge group that met monthly for dinner, bridge and conversation. Although shunning masters points, her playing was legendary whether with friends or on cruise ships. The Burlingame Country Club has a senior tournament named in her honor.
One of the saddest times of her life came in 1995. Her youngest son, Tom, a talented and well-known theater producer and director died of AIDS after a long struggle. But, as usual, she carried on.
Vaudy continued being active civically. She was on the Women's Board of Presbyterian Hospital (now CPMC) and the Mills Hospital Board (now Mills- Peninsula). She was also a member of the Cotillion Committee and was a Patron.
Vaudy was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Irvin, her son Tom, her sister and brother in law, Patsy and Lester Margolis and, sadly, most all her contemporaries.
She is survived by her sons Bob (Gretchen) of Sonoma and Steve (Renee) of Washington, DC; granddaughters Mollie Gardner Hector (Bill) and Besse Gardner Gross (Mike) of San Francisco and grandson Kevin of Eugene, OR; great grandchildren Harriet and Billie Hector; Bo Gross and his identical twin sisters, Frankie and Maggie; niece and nephew, Peter Margolis (Mirella) and Kitty Margolis (Alfonso).
At her request Memorial contributions are suggested to The Thacher School, 5025 Thacher Rd., Ojai, CA 93023 or Stevenson School, 3152 Forest Lake Rd., Pebble Beach, CA 93953 or to the .
A Memorial Service and gathering will be held in the near future. For information please email [email protected]
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 13, 2019