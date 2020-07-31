1/
Barbara Kinkead Dolliver
1933 - 2020
Portola Valley
Barbara passed away peacefully on July 26th in Portola Valley, CA. She is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Peter Clarke Dolliver.
Barbara was born in Berkeley and raised in San Jose where she attended Lincoln High School. She went on to receive her BA from the University of California at Berkeley in 1954. She and Peter met while at Cal and were married in 1955.
Barbara was a devoted friend to many. She loved gardening, watercolor painting and hiking in the Sierras with friends and family.
She is survived by her brother Robert R. Kinkead Jr., her daughter Jane Dolliver Prucha, (John), son Tom Dolliver, (Janet), four grandchildren and one great grandchild.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 31, 2020.
