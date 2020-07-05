Barbara Lovejoy DunlevieMarch 2, 1935 - June 18, 2020Palo AltoBarbara Lovejoy Dunlevie passed away peacefully at the Vi retirement facility in Palo Alto at the age of 85. Barbara was born in Manhattan and was the youngest of 3 girls. Barb attended Teachers College in New Paltz, NY where she received a bachelor's degree in Education. She married Halton Axtell in 1957 and together they had four children. They moved to California in 1973. Following their divorce in 1982 she moved to Palo Alto where she continued working as a teacher. She was married to Dwight Dunlevie from 1992 until his passing in 2005.Barb had many talents, and was born with the ability to play music by ear. She pioneered Sunday night sing-a-longs at the Vi, and for years entertained residents with her strong musical talents. She was a gifted leader in the art group. At any one point in time Barb was reading several books. She loved adventure and was fortunate to travel all over the world with friends and family. Her favorite times were at the family cabin at Donner Lake, playing card games with the grandkids. Friends and family describe Barb as beautiful, talented, witty, upbeat and always fun to be with.She is survived by her sister Betty Hullinger, her four children Carolyn (Reed) Hornberger of Santa Barbara, Dean (Heidi) Axtell of Palo Alto, Valerie (Steve) LaCommare of Danville and Katherine (Craig) Walker of Diablo, and her eleven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Barb will be greatly missed.Due to Covid-19 the family will have a private memorial service at a future time.