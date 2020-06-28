Barbara Mary Cervini (Barravechia)
December 10, 1938 - May 5, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Barbara Mary Cervini, 81, passed away peacefully at home on May 5, 2020 in San Jose, CA while under hospice care. She is predeceased by her husband Joseph Cervini and her brother Francis Barravechia. She is survived by her children Ann Raymaker (Dave), Joan Denis (Tracy), Rita DeRose (Chuck), her siblings Cecilia Cascio, Judith Breiner (Robert), Michael Barravechia (Margie Elgin), her grandchildren Janelle Cross (Andrew) Kristin Raymaker, Jessica Denis, Michael Denis, Nicole DeRose, Adrian DeRose and three great grandchild Avery, Colbie and Micah Cross. Barbara was also loved by her many nieces, nephews and friends.
Barbara was born on December 10, 1938 in Manhattan, New York. She grew up with her parents Frank and Ann Barravechia and her four siblings in Queens, New York. Barbara had a happy childhood with her family playing stick ball in the street, winning a championship basketball game, and later working for Metropolitan Life Insurance where she met her future husband. Barbara and Joe married in 1958 and soon thereafter moved to California where they raised their daughters in Cupertino, CA. Barbara was an at home mom who was loved in the neighborhood. She was a talented seamstress and made many of her children's clothes. She went on school field trips, cooked delicious meals, one of which was her Italian sauce that she passed on to her children, was playful with her kids, and cared for her family in the most loving way. As her children got older, she worked for Mini Magnetics doing electronics assembly and worked her way up to a managerial position. She was well liked by her team of employees and formed lifelong friendships. Barbara loved to read non-fiction books which enabled her to pull up great facts to everyone's surprise. She loved to paint, sketch, travel, dance, and most of all, spend time with her family. Her paintings and sketches were admired by her family and friends. Always ready for an adventure, Barbara loved to travel and learn about the world. She traveled to Italy, Ireland, London, Paris, Canada, Mexico, Alaska and made multiple trips to Hawaii, Florida and New York to visit family. Her latest outing was a road trip around the United States. Barbara adored her grandchildren and happily attended their many events. She was cheerful, funny and practical. But her compassion for others and loving, strong spirit was felt by all who knew her. She was known as Nanny or Nan to her grandchildren, and as Super Nanny to her great grandchildren. Barbara created lasting memories and life guidance that her family will cherish forever. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's name to American Heart Association at donatenow.heart.org<. A celebration of life for Barbara will be held at a later date.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.