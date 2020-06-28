David and I want to extend our deepest sympathy to Ann, Joan, Rita and each of their families. We also want to express our condolences to the Barravechia family. You all were Barbara's whole world and she made the world a better place because of her kind heart and gentle soul. They say, 'The thing you remember most about people when they pass is how they made you feel". Barbara always made you feel secure and loved. May she rest in peace until we all meet again and share eternity with her.

David and Renee Mussomeli

Friend