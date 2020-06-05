Barbara Mason Goedjen
Resident of Saratoga
Barbara Mason Goedjen passed away at home in Saratoga, CA on May 22, 2020 at age 87 succumbing to her 4th cancer over the past 45+ years, and having fought through several chronic diseases and ailments in a life of faith and love of family.
She is survived by her beloved husband Robert (Bob) whom she married in 1955 the same month as college graduation. She is also survived by daughters Anne Goedjen and Nancy Stump (Rob) in California, her son Carl Goedjen (Paige) in Minnesota,and her 5 grandchildren Mary Stump (JT Taylor), Rachel Stump (Will Allison), Peter Stump, Honor Goedjen, and Noah Goedjen. And she is survived by her brother Dave Mason (Mary) of Oregon and many nieces and nephews.
Barb was the eldest child of Merrill Albert and Hilma Marie Mason born in Stambaugh, MI, April 28, 1933. She is preceded in death and joins in Heaven a younger brother Paul and daughter Mary Elizabeth.
Barb and Bob met at the University of Michigan where Barb graduated with a BS Business Administration degree. While Bob was serving in the Navy's Pacific Fleet and Anne was a toddler, Barb held various positions including a brief role with Los Angeles social services, roles in Long Beach-based oil companies, and later when the kids were in school, she worked part-time writing for the local news in Lombard, IL and much later as a legal secretary in Silicon Valley when the kids were out of the house. But the heart and core of her activities as 'Champion of the Family' were supporting her husband's activities, raising her children, volunteering with Girl Scouts and church, and running a busy household. The family moved from California (north and south) to IL, MA, IL again, TX, IL, and finally to the weather she most enjoyed in Saratoga, CA as Bob was transferred with roles at Raytheon in 1971.
Barb and Bob truly enjoyed their life together in Saratoga joining Immanuel Lutheran Church and then after the children went through the youth programs there, the couple moved to Saratoga Federated Church where Barbara served a number of years counting on early Monday mornings. One of her most diligent life chapters was her Bible Study Fellowship in the 1980's.
Barbara will be buried at Madronia Cemetery, Saratoga at a private graveside service. Memorial gifts can be made to the following: Covenant House: www.convenanthousecalifornia.org or Saratoga Federated Church.
View the online memorial for Barbara Mason Goedjen
Resident of Saratoga
Barbara Mason Goedjen passed away at home in Saratoga, CA on May 22, 2020 at age 87 succumbing to her 4th cancer over the past 45+ years, and having fought through several chronic diseases and ailments in a life of faith and love of family.
She is survived by her beloved husband Robert (Bob) whom she married in 1955 the same month as college graduation. She is also survived by daughters Anne Goedjen and Nancy Stump (Rob) in California, her son Carl Goedjen (Paige) in Minnesota,and her 5 grandchildren Mary Stump (JT Taylor), Rachel Stump (Will Allison), Peter Stump, Honor Goedjen, and Noah Goedjen. And she is survived by her brother Dave Mason (Mary) of Oregon and many nieces and nephews.
Barb was the eldest child of Merrill Albert and Hilma Marie Mason born in Stambaugh, MI, April 28, 1933. She is preceded in death and joins in Heaven a younger brother Paul and daughter Mary Elizabeth.
Barb and Bob met at the University of Michigan where Barb graduated with a BS Business Administration degree. While Bob was serving in the Navy's Pacific Fleet and Anne was a toddler, Barb held various positions including a brief role with Los Angeles social services, roles in Long Beach-based oil companies, and later when the kids were in school, she worked part-time writing for the local news in Lombard, IL and much later as a legal secretary in Silicon Valley when the kids were out of the house. But the heart and core of her activities as 'Champion of the Family' were supporting her husband's activities, raising her children, volunteering with Girl Scouts and church, and running a busy household. The family moved from California (north and south) to IL, MA, IL again, TX, IL, and finally to the weather she most enjoyed in Saratoga, CA as Bob was transferred with roles at Raytheon in 1971.
Barb and Bob truly enjoyed their life together in Saratoga joining Immanuel Lutheran Church and then after the children went through the youth programs there, the couple moved to Saratoga Federated Church where Barbara served a number of years counting on early Monday mornings. One of her most diligent life chapters was her Bible Study Fellowship in the 1980's.
Barbara will be buried at Madronia Cemetery, Saratoga at a private graveside service. Memorial gifts can be made to the following: Covenant House: www.convenanthousecalifornia.org or Saratoga Federated Church.
View the online memorial for Barbara Mason Goedjen
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 5, 2020.